By David Royal

Organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, announced on Thursday, March 17, 2022, that the 8th edition of the event will hold on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event is already going big with an eight-day plan lineup which started on Saturday May 7 with an Opening Night Gala.

Sunday and Monday had the viewers screaming in excitement as their favourites participated in the Runway Show and Young Filmmakers’ Day.

Today, May 10, Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Day. This will be followed by a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, 11 May.

The Eighth Edition of the AMVCAs is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with Multichoice and proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

