By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The commercial city of Lagos again is bubbling with life as movie stars and other stakeholders throng the city in their tens of thousands. It’s another Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCAs, night and all roads leading to the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, venue of the continental awards night tonight.

Being the 8th edition of the award show, nothing short of glamour, surprises and tears of joy are expected to be the highlight of the event that celebrates the best of the best in the African film sector. It show will be aired live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm(WAT).

The celebration, which started on Sunday, May 8, with the opening gala night climaxes tonight with the awards show. Other events preceding the show, including fashion parade, young film makers day, content creators brunch, culture and food festival day ultimately made this year’s AMVCA an experience of a lifetime. It also has set a new standard for the organization of award shows in the country.

However, ahead of tonight’s show, organizers on Thursday unveiled top media personalities and fashion icons, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei as red carpet hosts for the night. Also, IK Osakioduwa is returning for the eighth time as host of the show alongside South Africa’ Bonang Matheba. One shouldn’t expect anything less than the best tonight.

The AMVCA red carpet is famed for showcasing glamorous and over-the-top fashion statements by movie stars and celebrity guests. The popular quartet will be on ground to interview attendees and catch every fashion moment as well as predictions of the biggest wins for the night.

Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are no strangers to the AMVCA red carpet. They have served as hosts at previous editions, captivating audiences with their unique styles of presenting and entertaining guests on the carpet. They will be making a return for the eight edition to usher television viewers to the awards ceremony and set the tone for a glamorous show.

The show will also feature the return of the Best Dressed Male and Female categories in recognition of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet and will be voted for on the night of the event.

If you act early enough, it’s possible for you to be on the red carpet, watching the celebrity arrivals and catching a glimpse of the razzmatazz that is associated with the event; the head turns, the glamour, the whispers and the fashion show among side attractions. The red carpet event is expected to kick off around 5.30 pm, as the celebrities will take turns to showcase their latest wardrobe acquisition.

According to the organizers, the top 20 – 10 men and 10 women will be shortlisted by an AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram page @africamagic.

Fans will be given the opportunity to vote using the ‘like’ icon for their favourite, best-dressed guest between 6pm and 8pm. The male and female pictures with the highest ‘likes’ will win the coveted awards and be announced on stage.

This year’s show will witness the attendance of Hollywood stars. Led by Tasha Smith, an actress, director and producer known for her role in the acclaimed film ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ and its sequel, ‘Why Did I Get Married, Too?’ The Hollywood stars who are already in the country as announced by the organizers ahead of tonight’s show will spice up the night with their swag as they network with their African counterparts.

Tasha is said to be joined by the likes of Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of the popular television series, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ as well as Brandon Micheal Hall of the ‘God, Friended Me’ series fame.

Also, Sidra Smith, Hollywood award-winning producer and Head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio and Grant Housley, producer, writer and director currently at Paramount Pictures, are expected to grace the show. Just as movie stars from different countries of the continent are already in Lagos, one can’t wait for the show to start.

However, besides the glamour and razzmatazz that is expected to rule the night, the air is already thick with expectations, as keen fans of the glamorous show that rewards deserving African filmmakers and stars, are apprehensive on who wins what at this year’s edition.

As it were, pundits are hopeful that the 2021 historic movie, ‘Amina’ produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor will carry the day. But the battle is expected to be between ‘Amina’ and Funke Akindele’s “Omo Ghetto,

‘Ámina’, which tells the story of the legendary Queen Amina of Zazzau whose daring courage and conviction set loose a series of upheavals that altered the fate of her people bagged 13 nominations including the Best Overall Movie and Best Director to beat

Ramsey Nouah’s directed “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” which got nine nominations in all.

Also, actress Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto, which got nine nominations may spring a surprise. Just as “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”, a 2020 remake of the 1994 horror mystery film of the same name directed by Tosin Igho alongside Idia Aisien’ which bagged six nominations stands a chance of winning more than two awards tonight.

All eyes will be on the Best Actor and Best Actress award categories. Actor Timini Egbuson who was nominated for Best Actor following his role in ‘Introducing The Kujus and Ponzi’ is tipped to win the coveted award. But he has the like Stan Nze(Rattlesnake), Uzee Usman(Voiceless), Gabriel Afolayan(For Maria Ebun Pataki),Efa Iwara(This Lady Called Life), Femi Jacobs( Introducing The Kujus) and Eyinna Nwigwe to beat in order to clinch the ward. Just as the battle for the Best Actress award will likely be between Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story) and Bisola Aiyeola(This Lady Called Life 2). But other contenders including Meg Otanwa(For Maria Ebun Pataki),

Nancy Isime(Superstar) and Kehinde Bankole(Dear Affy) are not pushovers, hence they can spring surprises at the show.

Sponsored by Amstel Malta, the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is organized by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice.