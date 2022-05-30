Okereke at the press conference

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, Amuwo Arise for Good Governance has raised the alarm over plans by some faceless individuals to substitute the name of the winner of the recently conducted House of Assembly All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries election in Amuwo- Odofin Constituency 1, Folorunso Olaitan Segun, popularly known as Ola Western.

The Convener of the group, Cecil Okereke, stated this on Sunday, at a news briefing held within the council area.

He said Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials that conducted the election declared Folorunsho winner after securing 12 votes to defeat incumbent lawmaker, Mojisola Macaulay, who got four votes, while another aspirant, Adesina Ado also scored four votes.

Okereke, therefore, appealed to the leadership of the party not to succumb to moves to subvert the will of the people at the election.

According to him, “The people of Amuwo-Odofin have spoken, and they have given their mandate to Folorunso Olaitan Segun.

“It therefore, beats one’s imagination that anybody would want to make attempts to change the result that INEC has already officially declared, as alleged in some quarters.

“We must state emphatically and unequivocally, that any attempt by anybody or Broup of persons to mortgage the will of the people is tantamount to short-changing demccracy and the noble progress made in terms of democratic development in Amuwo-Odofin.

“Such evil move however, will be vehemently resisted. The peace in Amuwo-Odofin should not be breached just to satisfy the selfish interes* of somebody especially, at this time of high levelaa of insecurity in the country.

“It will be a huge disservice not to use this medium to appreciate all those who played a part in ensuring that internal democracy festers ij the ruling APC. Our appreciation goes to the national leader of the APC and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who affirmed from the beginning thatb primary elections must hold in Lagos state. We thank.our Apex Leaders in Amuwo- Odofin, LGA party officials, the executive chairman of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Engr. (Dr) Valentine Bruaimoh, delegates, INEC officials, among others.”

Also speaking, the woman leader, Ola Western Group, Olamide Asunramu, said they decided to speak out on the matter to prevent history repeating itself in Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1.

On behalf of Amuwo Youth Concern Forum, Olatunji Olapoju, warned that the youths will stand against injustice and attempt to rub the people of the Constituency the right leadership in the Lagos House of Assembly.