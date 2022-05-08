The eight-day line-up of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) flagged off on Saturday, 7 May, with the headline sponsor of the Awards, Amstel Malta taking centre stage with an exquisite showcase of Afrocentric style and finesse.

The Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Elohor Olumide-Awe, in her keynote address stressed that Amstel Malta’s core objective of headlining the AMVCA is “to consistently build bridges and enable opportunities for the most active segment of Africa’s ever-growing population.”

“As highlighted by recent global acclaims received by African storytellers across the world, it has become increasingly evident that Africa is unstoppable! We only need to nurture our talent, support them with requisite funding and give them a platform through which their creativity can be truly appreciated. Amstel Malta, like all brands under the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, believes in Africa’s creative potential and will continue to support its advancement,” Olumide-Awe said.

The gala which served as the curtain raiser for the series of activities preceding the award night slated for Saturday, May 14, 2022 featured a host of celebrities in attendance, graceful musical performances from the top four contestants of the ongoing Nigerian Idols competition and a memorable comic rendition by ace comedian and producer, Basket Mouth.