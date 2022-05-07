Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, on Thursday joined the race for the presidency, promising Nigerians improved security.

He made the declaration in Abuja to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am formally announcing my candidacy for the presidential ticket of our great party, the APC and the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I do so conscious of the immensity of the tasks that lie ahead in our country and the magnitude of the sacrifices that anybody who wishes to lead our country into the next phase must make,” he said.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of security.

“To do this, I will prioritise human security as the fundamental principle and ultimate goal of national security. Putting human security at the forefront and as the direct principle of state policy, would imply that the two dominant goals of my leadership would be national security and economic development,” he said.

He added that he had spent the past few months talking to professionals on the security challenges in Nigeria and how they could be better managed.

According to him, “The country’s security challenges have several aspects. There are external and internal dimensions. Externally, a significant part of our national security challenges are the consequences of the war, conflicts and terrorism in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel region.