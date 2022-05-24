By Emma Amaize, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Paul Olayemi, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of Delta Central -2023, a governorship lobby group of Delta Central senatorial district in Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, yesterday, won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Amori, the candidate of the former governor, Chief James Ibori, in the strongly contested primaries at the Sapele Stadium, Sapele, polled 142 votes to beat his rival, Chief John Nani, who got 123 ballots.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Paul Ukah, who was the PDP Electoral Officer, declared Amori the winner of the primary election.

Amori’s triumph shows that Ibori was still powerful in the senatorial district.

However, the run-off for Ethiope federal constituency primaries, in which the former governor’s daughter, Erhiatake Suenu-Ibori, tangled at 34 votes apiece with the incumbent lawmaker, Ben Igbakpa, Saturday, has been rescheduled for today, at Oghara.

In Delta North and Delta South senatorial districts, former House of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko, and Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, DPV, Michael Diden, emerged as the party’s senatorial standard-bearers.

Nwoko and Diden are the favoured nominees of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and their victories indicate that while Ibori took one of the three senatorial seats, Okowa took one. The governor’s nominee in Delta Central, Chief Nani, fought hard but lost to Amori, Ibori’s man.

Nwoko kept a tally of 242 votes in the primary election held amidst tight security at the Cenotaph, Asaba, Delta State capital, to outrun Mr Paul Oseji, who recorded 66 votes.

In the Delta South primary, Diden polled 176 votes to outstrip his opponents to distant second, third and fourth positions. Reyenieju was second with 49 ballots, Ayodele Othihiwa, 46 and Mr Kent Omatsone, 2.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, yesterday, confirmed that run-off for the stalemated Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ethiope federal constituencies primaries would hold today at Sapele and Oghara.

Meanwhile, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Ndidi Elumelu, Victor Nwokolo, Jonathan Ukodiko, Mr Nnamdi Ezechi won the House of Representatives tickets in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu, Aniocha/Oshimili, Ika, Isoko and Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituencies respectively.

Similarly in the House of Assembly primaries, Arthur Akpowowo, Festus Utuama, Jimmy Idiovwa and Onoriode Agofure emerged as the PDP flagbearers for Ethiope East, Ughelli South, Ughelli North I and Ughelli North II constituencies.

Also to fly the party’s flag are Jite Brown, Udu; Solomon Ighrakpata, Uvwie; Festus Okoh, Ika South; Bino Ohwede, Isoko South I; Ferguson Onwo, Isoko South II, Bernard Odior, Isoko North; James Augoye, Okpe; Charles Emetulu, Ndokwa West and Emeke Osamuta, Ndokwa East.

Others are Bridget Anyafulu, Oshimilli South; Mr Frank Esenwah, Oshimili North; Emomotimi Guwor, Warri South-West; Christian Onogba, Ethiope West; Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Ika North East; Isaac Anwuzia, Aniocha South; Emeka Nwaobi, Aniocha North; Emmanuel Sinebe, Patani; Chukwudi Dafe, Ukwani; Asupa Forteta, Burutu I and Perez Oloye, Burutu ll.

