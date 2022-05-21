“You know where I stand on this matter and it’s clear that I’m with my brother Governor Tambuwal” those were the words of the Edo state PDP chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, to delegates of the party when Governor Tambuwal met with the state delegates in Benin, the Edo state capital.

Equally, former Imo state governor and leader of the PDP in the state, Emeka Ihedioha said that Tambuwal was the right person to lead the country after Buhari.

Ihedioha said that Tambuwal had the capacity to fix the country and foster religious harmony between Christians and Muslims.

Governor Tambuwal who continued his delegates’ consultative tour in Delta, Edo and Imo yesterday spoke about these plans for the respective states while notifying the delegates of his qualifications and reasons they must vote for him at the May 28 convention.

As delegates, we must be very conscious of the candidate we will choose because our actions will have direct consequences on the lives of those alive and those yet unborn. It’s a very sacred responsibility which we must emphasise with every sense of patriotism, commitment and sincerity.

“I thank leaders like Governor Okowa for resolving the issue of rotation in our party the way it was resolved. Agreed the constitution of our party recognises rotation, but force majeure has made it compelling for the PDP to adopt the doctrine of necessity.

“In this case, the PDP said all Presidential aspirants irrespective of where they are from can go to the field and canvass for votes and whoever wins will now be the flag bearer of our party. There is a lot of wisdom in what has been done and that’s why you can see that our party has been stable.

“The main objective for PDP is to win the election, how can we win the election and who is that candidate that can deliver victory to our party,” He said party leaders and delegates must watch out for indices such as electability of the candidate and how the candidate can be appreciated, valued and trusted by all the tendencies such as regional, religious, tribal and age.

In Imo, Mr Tambuwal said that the insecurity in the South-East was a result of the exclusion of the people of the zone from the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(rtd).

According to him, the people of the zone feel cheated that Buhari left them in the scheme of things in his regime.

He said, “Buhari has shortchanged the South-East. I was the one who advised Saraki to choose Ike Enweremadu to become his deputy in 2015. There is a complete case of exclusion of the people of the South East. The head of the ten most important parastatals is not from the South-East, including the CBN governor.

“None of the service chiefs is from the South-East. The president, the vice president, the Senate president, the deputy senate president, the speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy are from the South-East. Under my watch that can’t happen. Every part of this country will be carried along. “South-East and Imo State, in particular, can’t be excluded. The PDP will win back Imo when I become president. Igbo people are industrial. You will find a partner in me. We are working together with our brothers in Sokoto. We have restored normalcy now in Sokoto State. I will be a president for all Nigerians.”

Interacting with delegates in Edo, Tambuwal warned members of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to cast their votes on the basis of primordial sentiments during the forthcoming non-elective convention of the main opposition party in Abuja.

The presidential aspirant stated that he was in full support of restructuring of the country, and he would endeavour to ensure it took place while stressing that under his watch, no part of Nigeria would be left behind.

He equally assured PDP members that he would make good use of his many years of experience to give financial autonomy to the judiciary, legislature and the local government councils, thereby performing much better than President Muhammadu Buhari of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

