By Japhet Davidson

“Honour they say should be given to whom it is due” and in line with the saying, award-winning Nollywood actor-producer and businessman, Charles Granville, will add another cap to his myriads of caps as he is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree by Highstone International University, California, United States amongst a few other Africans.

The school is registered in the US and listed in the International Handbook of Universities, published by the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation, UNESCO announced the honour as part of its programmes to encourage excellence in leadership and to acknowledge the contributions of respected and distinguished men and women, whose efforts are helping towards building a better world.

Indications show that this will be the first time a Nollywood personality will be so honoured by the school, which had in the past recognised high net-worth individuals drawn from academia, business, philanthropy and leadership in Africa.

This recognition is coming on the heels of Granville’s appointment in January 2022 as International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC’S Special Envoy to ECOWAS, which conferred on him the powers and privileges as the IPGC ambassador on Investment Cooperation in Africa.

The filmmaker, behind such blockbusters as ‘Locked’ and ‘30 Pieces of Silver’, had earlier been decorated as ‘Man of the Year’ (by Man magazine); ‘Special Mention Award’ at Abuja International Film Festival (Locked); ‘Best Movie Producer 2020’ (The Intellects Award); ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘Special Recognition’ (Nigerian Achievers’ Awards).

Currently working on his latest film, titled, ‘I’m in Charge’, slated for release in the last quarter of the year, and starring Funke Akindele-Bello and Richard Mofe-Damijo amongst others, Granville says the honour by the American university, just like the recognitions he had previously got is a call to do more. “I am a man of many parts. My time is divided between the arts, business and building humanity. It feels good to be recognised and points to the fact that what one is doing is good. I will continue to do that. I am committed to a better world and call on other celebrities to join in making the world a better place”.