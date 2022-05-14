The 8th edition of the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) is currently going on at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island to its usual glitz and glamour.

AMVCA is a gathering of industry professionals and lovers of African movies and television.

Without further ado, here are all the winners so far for the 8th edition.

Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)

Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)

Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack – Amina

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Freddy Feruzi – Obambo

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Rogers Ofime for Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)

Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak

Best Short Film Or Online Video

Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described

Best Online Social Content Creator

Oga Sabinus – Mr Funny

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar

Best Movie (West Africa)

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel