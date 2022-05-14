The 8th edition of the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) is currently going on at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island to its usual glitz and glamour.
AMVCA is a gathering of industry professionals and lovers of African movies and television.
Without further ado, here are all the winners so far for the 8th edition.
Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)
Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)
Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack – Amina
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Freddy Feruzi – Obambo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Rogers Ofime for Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak
Best Short Film Or Online Video
Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described
Best Online Social Content Creator
Oga Sabinus – Mr Funny
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar
Best Movie (West Africa)
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel