By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated the governing boards of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Transportation with the aim to restructure and reposition them to contribute to a robust and transparent economy.

Inaugurating the boards in Abuja, Amaechi, charged them to work in line with the policy directives of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government aimed at assisting the parastatals achieve their mandates.

“You are also charged with the responsibilities of measuring performance against targets and introducing broad policy measures that will curtail deviations and ensure that the targets are achieved. It is expedient for you to note that the need to engender harmonious working relationship with the management of the various parastatals so as to achieve the objectives of government is paramount,” Ameachi said at the event.

While warning them not to interfere with the day to day management of the parastatals, Amaechi drew their attention to the fact that the Minister in line with the guidelines to Administrative Procedures in the Federal Public Service (chapter 7), can exercise control over the Parastatals at policy level through the board of parastatals.

A release signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, quoted the Minister as calling on the boards to be acquainted with relevant Government circulars and directives on relationship of boards with their parastatals for a good and harmonious working relationship, while further charging them to promote the tenets of prudence, transparency, accountability, equity and fairness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Speaking earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said: “the role of the board is a part time role. You do not have offices assigned to you neither do you have vehicles assigned to you. You are called for meetings quarterly in line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When meetings are called, facilities will be provided to make you comfortable for those meeting periods and of course your sitting fees will be paid.

“As you are inaugurated and work starts, I am sure the Ministry will have a more robust retreat session where we can discuss stakes that might have been disturbing or that will help you to support us better in the management of the agencies”.

Delivering the acceptance on behalf of the newly inaugurated Chairmen and Board members, Chairman, Governing Board of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Akinwunmi Ricketts appreciated the Federal Government for giving them the opportunity to serve, pledging they will deliver on their mandates.

The Boards of the agencies inaugurated included the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, , Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron. (MAN Oron), Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.