Nigeria’s apex court today ruled on the Appeal filed by former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi against the Rivers State Government on the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

The Supreme Court in dismissing the Appeal pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative and that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

Also Read

Why APC and Nigeria need Amaechi as next president – Obahiagbon

Recall, The Supreme Court dismissed a suit that former governor of Rivers State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, filed to stop his planned probe over alleged N96billion fraud.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a five-man panel of Justices, said it found no reason to stop the Rivers State government from probing the erstwhile governor over his alleged involvement in the fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to the state.

Justice Adamu Jauro who read the lead judgement held that Amaechi’s appeal lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.

The apex court went ahead and affirmed the judgments of both the High Court of Rivers State and that of the Court of Appeal which had earlier dismissed Amaechi’s case for want of merit.

Reacting, A statement from Amaechi’s Media office noted that the “Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State was not on trial”

“The Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State. The apex court was categorical and clear that Amaechi was not on trial. The implication of this is that any indictment from the Commission is null and void and cannot stand.”

“With this judgment, Amaechi has been vindicated and cleared of all purported or alleged indictments by Governor Wike’s Commission. It has been further settled that the decisions/recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry and subsequent White Paper issued by the State Government are not a conviction or indictment and cannot stand.

“From the onset, it was obvious to any discerning mind that the Commission was set up to embarrass, denigrate and humiliate Amaechi. The apex court judgment today, further buttressed this stance. A Commission purportedly set up to investigate past financial transactions was actually a Commission to personally witch-hunt Amaechi.”

Vanguard News Nigeria