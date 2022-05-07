.

By Dennis Agbo

A businessman, Chief John Elochukwu has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, alleging extortion of N18 million from him by the Special Criminal Investigation Department, SCID-Annex Awkuzu Unit in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Elochukwu said the sum was a “ransom” to be paid to secure his freedom after he was unlawfully arrested and detained for five days by the police.

He had earlier petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba on March 8, this year, but got no response from the IGP.

Elochukwu in the AGF wondered why the police authorities have declined to properly investigate the matter while the affected police officers and their civilian accomplices responsible for his abduction, detention and extortion are walking freely and boasting that nothing would happen.

He prayed for urgent intervention of the AGF to enable him to get the refund of the N18 million he was forcefully made to pay to secure his release “without any mention of the reason(s) why he was detained.”

He said his petition. would also serve to save the lives of other victims being held under similar circumstances, languishing in the cell of the SCID Awkuzu Unit because they have not agreed to their ransom bid.

“Sir, these incidences are countless with regards to the nefarious activities going on at the SCID Annex Awkuzu Unit and we are calling for a serious investigation as numerous people are there languishing in the cell because they have not agreed to their ransom bid and one keeps wondering why CSP Patrick Agbazue was allowed to remain at the SCID Annex Awkuzu Unit when after the EndSARS protest all other officers heading SARS formations were removed throughout the federation.”

In his earlier petition to the IGP Elochukwu listed Mr Martin Ngoesina Okechukwu, Mr Chike Ajah, Mr. Ikechukwu Obiada (Omaba Block Industry), CSP Patrick Agbazue, Officer in charge of SCID-Annex Awkuzu, Mr Osim, the Admin Officer and Mr Uche Chukwudi, Investigating Police Officer, (IPO) as those behind his ordeal and the alleged extortion.

He accused them of alleged kidnap, arrest, detention, intimidation and extortion of “N18 million ransom” which was withdrawn from his account paid into Mr. Ikechukwu Obiada’s account (Omaba Block Industry) to secure his release from them.

Elochukwu who hails from Umunnakwa Agwa village, Ifite-Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state, according to his counsel, never had an issue with any person or group in his community since he spends most of his time attending to his business.

He further urged the AGF to seek an explanation from IGP Baba on actions taken so far to clear the air and restore the confidence of the Nigerian public about the police by ensuring that complaints are promptly investigated without bias and interference from any quarters.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, had while responding to a media enquiry on the matter said investigations into the matter were in progress and gave no further details.

