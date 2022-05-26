By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Management of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, confirmed the arrest of its founder, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, over his alleged role in seeking for justice on a gruesome killing of Timothy Adegoke, a Postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Recall that Adegoke died in a hotel owned by Rahmon Adedoyin in Ile-ife late last year. Adedoyin and some staff of his hotel have been arrested and currently facing murder charges in connection with the killing.

A statement authorized by the Head of the Station, Yousuph Grey Adebayo and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, claimed that the owner of the station was arrested because he had been calling for a thorough investigation in the murder case.

Adebayo said: “Hamzat has, in the past few days, been subjected to regular invites and questioning by several security operatives, including but not limited to the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB, all of which he dutifully honoured.

“He has been arrested and has been whisked away by the police to Abuja.

“We have been inundated with repeated calls and messages since the early hours of today following widespread concerns by well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, our colleagues in the media and the general public about the safety of our Chairman at Sure Etiquette Media Plus Ltd, the parent company for Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Agidigbo FM, Lagos and Agidigbo Television, Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat.

“Hence, we will like to use this medium to inform everyone that Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat has in the past few days been subjected to regular invites and questioning by several security operatives, including but not limited to the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB, all of which he dutifully honoured and attended to.

“The premise of these invites and questioning is not unconnected with his consistent call for due diligence in the trial of Chief Rahman Adegoke Adedoyin over the death of Timothy Adegoke who died under unfortunate circumstances in the former’s hotel in Osun State. It would be realized that Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat’s constant call for justice for the deceased has been a source of concern for the accused.

“However, the entire situation began to escalate when the SIB started plans to hand over Mr. Hamzat to the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, and in the early hours of today, Thursday, 26th of May, 2022, he was arrested and as we speak has been whisked away to Abuja.” He explained.

Confirming the arrest, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in Ibadan by the Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying under investigation.

“Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour Police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter.” The Police affirmed.

