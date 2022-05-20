By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Professor Ignatius Uduk of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, has asked Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge to reassign the ongoing trial of his alleged involvement in electoral fraud during the 2019 general elections to another court.

Uduk who is standing trial before Akwa Ibom State High Court 9 in Uyo, at the resumed hearing yesterday, said he has no confidence in the judge.

The trial Judge is Justice Bassey Nkanang Uduk who served as the Collation/Returning Officer for Essien Udim State Constituency election during the 2019 general election is being prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC) on three- count amended charge of announcing of false election results, publication of false election result, and perjury.

The Professor of Physical and Health Education (UNIUYO) was to open his case yesterday, Wednesday May 18, 2022, but when the matter came up, the defence Counsel, Abasidiong Ekpenyong informed the court that he had filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against an earlier judgement of the State High Court that dismissed his ‘No case submission”

After listening to submissions by both the Prosecuting and the defence Counsels, Justice Bassey Nkanang said the defence counsel did not follow legal procedure in informing the court of his appeal.

When he ordered the accused person to proceed to enter his defence, the defence counsel, Ekpenyong opted for a reassignment of the case to another judge, alleging bias.

The defense Counsel however failed to substantiate his claim and refused to speak with newsmen after the proceedings.

But speaking with newsmen the INEC Lawyer, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN) expressed concern that the trial judge did not request from the defence counsel to show proof when he raised the issue of bias and asked him (Judge) to recue himself.

His words: “In Law that allegation is a very serious one, because it has grave consequences, it should not just have been made by a Lawyer. We had expected that he would have come by way of proper application, if he had any such thing in mind, state his ground for saying it.

“We found it very, very wrong. It is not our Law that once a Court delivers a ruling or takes decision in a matter, then the other person that is meant to take steps as ordered by the Court will now raise issue of bias. The procedure adopted was wrong.

“There was no basis because no single reason was given. And the Court ought to have aligned with us and ask for proof of the allegation. However, we are not deterred about what has happened. And as a matter of fact we are going to pursue it to make sure that justice is served.

“We want to use this case to protect the integrity of our electoral process, that whoever is engaged by the Commission, they must conduct themselves in the rules of engagement; and to ensure that fraud, manipulations and even forgery are stamped out from our electoral process”