Urges CJN to confiscate property of those arrested for corrupt practices

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Saturday, hailed the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over arrest of the former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, over alleged diversion of N47 billion.

The Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, commended EFCC for the arrest of Ekere while speaking with Sunday Vanguard over the suffering caused by some sons and daughters in the NDDC at the detriment of their people in the region who have suffered gross impoverishment.

It will be recalled that operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Thursday, arrested the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, for an alleged diversion of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

Ugolor said: “On the arrest of Former Managing Director, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, you can see the suffering of our people in the Niger Delta region.

“We commend EFCC for this proactive step they have taken because all these arrests translate to corporate benefits of the victims in the region.”

However, the ANEEJ boss, appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, to consider the victims in the region and return the alleged diverted N47 billion by Ekere to the Niger Delta people, because it is their money meant for development of the region.

“For the poor people in the Niger Delta region, the money (N47 billion) should be returned to them as quickly as possible”, he said.

He also urged the CJN to confiscate assets of those arrested for corruption including that of the Accountant General of the Federation as a way of complimenting the efforts of the EFCC.

“And all assets identified, we also appeal to the Chief Justice of the country to also compliment the efforts by ensuring expedite sharp process that would ensure those arrested so far including the Accountant General of the Federation, their properties confiscated, ensure that the monies are returned to the country, and the victims who are Nigerians”, he added.

