Idowu Bankole

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has on Monday spotted at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Reports suggest the Enugu Senator had a closed door session with APC’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Although he did not speak to journalists, Ekweremadu’s visit to the ruling party’s national chairman on Monday has fueled defection rumours following his withdrawal in the recent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship primary election in Enugu state.

Enugu APC had rejected Ike Ekweremadu’s governorship bid alleging that the former Deputy Senate President wants to hijack the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The state chairman of the APC in Enugu, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah who briefed newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, said the party rejected the pressures mounted by Ekweremadu on the APC in Abuja to grab its ticket.

Agballah had said “I reached out to him before our primary, but he informed me in the presence of the Southeast chairman of our party, that we should give him our ticket for governorship position.

“Even after our primary, he is still insisting that we should give him ticket.

“And I’m baffled because his demand is repugnant to natural justice, at variance with the Electoral Act, which he is one of the makers.

Vanguard News Nigeria