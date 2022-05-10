By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out a two-count cyberstalking charges the Federal Government preferred against the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, terminated further proceedings in the matter, after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, applied to withdraw the charge.

FG had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/370/21, alleged that the HEDA boss circulated a fake audio of a phone interview with the aim of implicating a former AGF, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, SAN, in the Oil Processing Licence, OPL, 245 saga.

Suraju was accused of intentionally circulating the audio telephone interview between one Ms Carlamaria Rumur, a reporter with RIAReporter in Italy and Adoke via his twitter handle @HEDAagenda.

FG, in the charge, maintained that the defendant committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section of the act.

He was equally accused of committing the same offence through his Facebook page.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, a senior prosecutor from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Yewande Cole, told the court that she directed by the AGF to withdraw the case.

“I have the instruction of the Attorney-General to withdraw the amended charge of two counts for further review.

“This means that the court will strike out the case and when we are ready to go on, we will come back and refile it,” Cole submitted.

She also argued that according to relevant provisions of the law, the defendant could only be discharged and not acquitted at this stage.

Responding, the defence lawyer, Mr. Muiz Banire, SAN, urged the court to acquit his client.

“It is law as contained in Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, that where such an application is made, the court will acquit the defendant”, he argued.

Banire further prayed the court to order the release of N7 million he deposited as bond for the release of the defendant on bail, as well as to award him N1million as litigation cost.

In her ruling, trial Justice Nyako said she was minded to discharge the defendant.

Aside from directing FG to release the N7m bail bond, the court, held that the prosecution must pay the sum of N250,000 to the defendant, whenever the case would be refiled.