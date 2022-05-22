By Charly Agwam

There was palpable tension in Bauchi over an alleged blasphemy by a staff member of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care, Roda Jatau, who allegedly shared a video in a Whatsapp group in which a convert ‘insulted’ the Prophet of Islam.

It was gathered that Muslim youths mounted a search for the lady who hails from Gombe State but married in Warji area of the state, immediately after Jumat prayers, on Friday, but could not find her because she was whisked away for safety, a situation that prompted the irate Muslim youths to engage in destroying properties belonging to Christians in the area and setting their houses ablaze.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that some Christians including a Pastor of ECWA church were injured by the mob.

Meanwhile, normalcy returned in the area following the deployment of Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

A statement by the state police command read: “The Police have since deployed tactical teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control. The area is calm for now, while Visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace.”

It appealed to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful business without any fear of intimidation as normalcy had been restored in affected area.