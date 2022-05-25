My Media Africa, Nigeria’s fastest growing media and magazine brand has announced plans of its 2022 Leadership Awards and Tech Summit, with the theme TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION; CORNERSTONES OF AFRICA ECONOMY.

The epoch-making event has been fixed for Friday, May 27th at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos in full compliance of all covid-19 regulations and protocols.

The organisers of this quintessential event, My Media Africa, are the conveners of Africa’s most revered illustrious award which holds every year to recognize trail blazing Africans from diverse works of life.

The Leadership Awards and Tech Summit is going to be a comprehensive celebration of individuals and brands who have contributed immensely in their respective industry and career by making life simpler and better for mankind. The main focus and selection process will take into consideration; individuals who have demonstrated leadership, excellence and prowess in diverse works of life.

Arguably, it will turnout as the only award in Africa that recognises leadership in individuals, corporate organisations, public servants (all of African origin), who have not only distinguished themselves in the areas of leadership but have also contributed immensely in the areas of community development and public service.

For this revered two-in -one event, the criteria for selecting the awardees and speakers is very high and competitive. The awards evaluation process is predominantly based on data gathered on the impact and contribution of the awardees in their respective industries while utilising credible parameters and tools of data evaluation that meets international standards.

Also, worthy of note is a fact that the event will be streamed online virtually on different platforms.

As should be expected, the awards will also record the presence of key players in all the sectors.

On the list of awardees and speakers for the event are big industry players, corporate organisations, philanthropists, financial institutions, academia and legislators who have been outstanding in their service, also on standby are national dailies and media houses to cover this ground-breaking event, which will also be on live transmissions across Africa.