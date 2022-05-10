The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Monday, submitted his Senatorial nomination and expression of interest forms he picked up for the Edo North Senatorial race to the All Progressives Congress APC in Abuja, saying “he has exceeded the expectations of his people in terms of performance and effective representations.

He also vowed to go the extra mile in providing more jobs for youths in Edo North and “engage idle hands in the district.”

According to him, the development and growth of Edo North cannot rise above the caliber of representatives sent to the Senate. He said: “We need a unifier who can unify all Edo North and not a divisive figure who will set us against one another. Edo North’s development will be determined by our choice and not chance. My people are proud of my performance and they are fully standing with me.”

Addressing journalists after submission, Senator Alimikhena vowed to do everything humanly possible to consolidate his previous achievements by building more infrastructures, and continue to provide effective representation and massive empowerment that has already become a daily affair across Edo North.

He affirmed that he is the only person that can deliver the APC in the general elections due to his already established records of accomplishment adding that the forthcoming election is about competence and capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Alimikhena said: “Edo North Senatorial race is a cause, which supersedes ethnicity, and a cause that forges brotherhood and sisterhood in a unifying manner that connects people together rather than dividing them. As a ranking Senator, Alimikhena I am the most qualify to represent Edo North at the National Assembly No other aspirants has the depth of my knowledge and experience in the legislative business and in legislating the more you returned the more benefit you can attract to your people.

“Edo North delegates cannot afford to vote and support someone who will be at the back seat. The forthcoming election is an opportunity to determine whether we are ready to grow forward or backward.”