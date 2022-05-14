By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom Deeper Life High school saga wherein a junior student of the School, Don-Davis Archibong had accused two senior students and teachers of molestation and abuse finally has been laid to rest.

A peace and reconciliation reception was organized weekend by the Deeper Life High school following the agreement by all parties to settle the case outside court.

Speaking during the occasion, the lead counsel to Deeper Life High School, Taiwo Kupolati (SAN), commended the State High Court Judge, Honourable Justice Ntong Ntong for initiating the peace process.

Kupolati who appreciated all the parties involved for embracing peace, advised parents to seek and boldly enforce peace as anybody who does not have peace is not entitled to good life.

His words: “The Honourable Judge suggested that the parties should settle the case outside court. It is to the glory of God that after two conferences, both parties and individuals concerned, the school, and the children involved, came together to reconcile.

“We got a consent judgement based on the resolution of the parties for togetherness and their clear desire to unite the students. The realisation and conviction of the parties to secure and live a peaceful life seeing that these students are the future of this generation, make it imperative to resolve the misunderstanding.

“Today is o celebrate, and affirm the principle of peace. I want us to know that as parents, we must seek and boldly enforce peace because he who does not have peace is not entitled to good life.

” I thank Deborah Archibong so much for agreeing to have this matter resolved at no financial cost because of the future of the children. I thank you for your understanding. All the bad memories and negative publicity are gone.”

Speaking with newsmen after the novelty match, Deborah Archibong, mother of Don-Davis’, expressed happiness that all the children involved in the case are alive to witness the reconciliation.

She noted that they sent their son, Don-Davis to the Deeper Life High School because of the sound moral standard and discipline, and therefore, appreciated the teachers, students and the principal for their co-operation.

“I am honestly happy because all the children involved are alive and some parents watching us may be crying, but, I give God the glory. This is what the body of Christ is all about. For the parties that were involved which I am one of them, I would say we should all be on the learning side.

“Don-Davis came to Deeper Life High school for discipline and moral. He decided to come to Deeper Life High school because of those two things; and even looking at the students, you can see discipline in them.

“Let us forget the devil came in, everything will be fine . The good news I want to trend from social media is that I like the co-operation of teachers, principal and every other person. I know that Deeper Life High school has come to stay.” Mrs Archibong said.

In his simple remarks, the Claimant’s Lawyer, Sampson Awoji, thanked the school for keeping to the terms of settlement.

Also in his remarks earlier, the State Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Akwa Ibom, Pastor Emmanuel Amaeze, represented by Pastor Timothy Adewuyi, noted that there was time for everything, stressing that the time for disagreement has passed.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Memorabilia to Don-Davis Archibong as a parting gift from the Deeper Life High School.

It could be recalled that in 2021, Don-Davis Archibong’s parents in suit No: HU/197/2021 had sued two senior students of Deeper Life High School, Uyo Campus, Shalom Ibikunle and Ola Feyisetan, the Principal Mrs. Ndidi Solomon and some teachers for abuse, molestation and neglect of their son while in the hostel.

But the medical report indicated that Don-Davis Archibong was not abused, and on March, 23, 2022, all the parties came together to amicably resolve the matter.

The terms of settlement included that: “The 1st Defendant shall at a date to be agreed in future between the parties organize a Peace and Reconciliation Reception for the Claimant at Uyo Campus of the 1st Defendant with a Memorabilia presented to the Claimant-all at the expense of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo Campus.

Also that the Claimant shall not institute any further Civil or Criminal action in future on the basis of the facts in the instant Civil suit No. HU/197/2021 and the aforesaid Criminal Charge Nos HU/164/C/2021 and HU/212/2021.