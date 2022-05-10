By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State yesterday consulted the traditional rulers to intimate them on his ambition to run for the 2023 presidency.

Emmanuel who addressed yesterday at the Government House Uyo, said it was important that he consults the royal fathers

before his formal declaration on his presidential ambition as a mark of his respect for them.

He reiterated that he decided to join the race because he has the capacity and experience

to rescue Nigeria’s economy from total collapse and to address the worrisome security challenge.

“Nigeria’s plight as redeemable. Nigeria needs quick divine intervention to avert imminent total collapse of the nation’s structures. For this I declared my readiness to be used by God to save this nation” the governor stressed.

Responding on behalf of Paramount Rulers, the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, said they were proud of Governor Emmanuel’s accomplishments in the state.

Etuk gave the governor the blessings and support of the traditional institution in the state and prayed for success on his aspiration to become the President of Nigeria in 2023.

They expressed gladness with the bold step he has taken to aspire for the number one seat.

Those in the governor’s team during the consultation were his Deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and his preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno.