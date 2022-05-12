By Gabriel Olawale

A group, Akoko-Edo Collectives, says it is putting in place a formidable structure across the entire six local government areas to mobilize support for the senatorial ambition of former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole.

The group in a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Comrade Samuel Bello said the election of Oshiomhole, a widely popular figure in Edo North, is a project of the people and one they would help guide to success.

The statement read in part, “Our people called on our beloved Comrade to once again represent our interests in the organized government at the national level, because we are beyond convinced that he would build on his already glowing legacy and accelerate the development process he initiated to the betterment of our people.”

“We are already mobilizing across all the six local government areas and the excitement level has shot through the roof. The people have made their intentions unambiguously clear, and it is that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will be elected to the National Assembly as the Senator for the Edo North District.”