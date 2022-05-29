By Samson O.

The story of Adaralegbe Akintayo, the founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of T-Pumpy Concepts Limited is a story that reinforces the notion that the destiny of a man is not entirely out of his hands and that anyone with determination can attain greatness in life.

Akintayo Adaralegbe is a man of a humble beginning who, by dint of hard work, foresight and gritty determination rose to become a successful businessman and prominent real estate magnate whose company, T.Pumpy Concept Limited is a leading property developer in the country.

His contribution to real estate and infrastructural development in the country won him the honour of the 2021 “Real Estate Personality of the Year” at the Global Excellence Recognition Awards.

A native of Iloro, Ekiti state, Akintayo Adaralegbe was born in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, where he was raised by a father Mr Sunday Adaralegbe and Mother Mrs Iyabode Adaralegbe. His father made a living out of photography and an entrepreneur mother who engaged in various forms of businesses to support the family. Adaralegbe refused to be defined by the poverty of his childhood. Instead, he worked hard to give himself a better future by imbibing the entrepreneurial spirit of his mother who unfortunately passed away while he was slightly less than 30 years.

Having chosen the path of entrepreneurship, he started early by engaging in any legitimate business that could bring him daily earnings while still in the tertiary institution. First, he worked as a thrift collector, then moved on to photography and later sold recharge cards at Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja. He had the presence of mind to register his business recharge card business and hence founded T-Pumpy Concepts in 2010 His business acumen came in handy when he was posted to Ebonyi State for his National Youth Service Corps.

From a tender age, he was guided by the principle that a good marketing strategy is one of the keys to running a successful business. This was a principle he applied to his recharge cards business by offering his customers a good price for his products and services during the era of the GSM boom when mobile phones were still very expensive to acquire. His marketing strategy paid off as his booth became a mecca of sorts to customers who trooped in endlessly to buy recharge vouchers and make paid calls.

He later transformed into a real estate, In the crowded property sector, Adaralegbe distinguished himself as a progressive property developer whose range of services caters to all categories of citizens seeking land and housing solutions.

T.Pumpy has its presence in Abuja, Ekiti and Oyo states and is currently in a state of expansion which will in the coming months land in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

A happily married man Adaralegbe has won accolades for his contribution to real estate development in Nigeria. He was specifically recognised for adding value to infrastructural development and the environment in Nigeria and for conducting real estate business with uncommon sincerity and transparency.

He is set to further increase his influence in the property sector with his plan to go fully into construction and by so doing expand the scope of operation of his company to a higher level.

On May 29th, 2022, this icon clocked 40 years old, he is the toast of his peers in the business world.

Married to Ayobami Seun Adaralegbe, the couple is blessed with three children, Akinola, Morenikeji and Akindeji.

Help us celebrate a good man, a kind man, a philanthropist and a great entrepreneur at 40. Happy Birthday Mr Adaralegbe Akintayo.

Samson O. wrote in from Abuja