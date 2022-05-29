Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has showered praises on Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the state APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for their roles in his primary election victory.

Adefisoye also described Governor Akeredolu as his father and Adetimehin as his political mentor while answering questions from newsmen in Akure on Sunday.

While asked what the landslide victory recorded in the APC primary election meant to him, Small Alhaji said it gave him a deeper sense of fulfilment and belonging in the Ondo State APC family. He added that the love and supports shown to him by the party leaders and members across the Sunshine State were quite overwhelming.

When further asked to comment on the roles of Governor Akeredolu and the APC State party chairman in his victory; Adefisoye said the victory would not have been possible without the supports of God, Governor Akeredolu and Engr. Adetimehin.

“My appreciation goes the Almighty Allah first and foremost and I say Alihamdulilahi. Also, I am most grateful to our Governor, Akeredolu Aketi and the state party chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for their fatherly love and unalloyed supports. I am not unmindful of the enormous powers of these two giants and they could easily have their ways if truly determined to achieve a political agenda. Rather, they ensured that a level playing ground was provided for the three APC primary election contestants to test our popularity”.

He further said that his relationship with the governor was most cordial, contrary to insinuations in some quarters. Adefisoye added that he actually enjoys a father and son relationship with Governor Akeredolu.

“I have always aptly describe Aketi as my father and this truthful description has not changed. The governor actually treats me as his biological son while I also hold him in the highest esteem as a true father figure. I can confirm to you that I have unhindered access to Aketi and we relate very freely as father and son”.

When asked to comment on his relationship with the Ondo State APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, he replied that their relationship was extremely robust. Small Alhaji equally commended Adetimehin’s roles in his political growth over the years.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Engr. Ade Adetimehin is my political mentor and this truth is very evident to so many people.

I have benefitted immensely from his political tutelage. He taught me the intrigues of Ondo State politics and I am better off for this today. We both hail from the same Idanre Local Government and our relationship could not have been any better than what it is today”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army was also full of praises for other APC leaders across his federal constituency and all the delegates that voted in the primary election. He promised to organize another empowerment programme for his constituents in a bid to say thank you to them.

” I also want to thank all our party leaders in both Idanre and Ifedore as well as all the delegates for the trust and confidence reposed in me. The overwhelming support they gave me has truly spurred me to redouble my efforts to deliver more democratic dividends to our people. For this reason, we are going to have another earthshaking empowerment programme that will be used to say a big thank you to all our constituents”.

Moreover, Adefisoye also described his landslide victory in the primary election as a victory for his political party, APC and all his constituents. He further described the victory as that of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“In the real sense of it, this victory is not for me, but an emphatic victory for our ‘talk and do’ Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The victory is also for my political party, APC and for all my constituents. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all our party members and leaders to please join hands with us so that we can once again record another landslide victory in the general election by the grace of God”, Adefisoye appealed.