By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian entrepreneur, Theoder Innocent Okechukwu better known as Akashirike Jiaku has an innate passion for the technology business and has deep knowledge about how cryptocurrency works.

The business management student of Krok University, Kyiv Ukraine, is not resting on his oars as a financial expert and technologist.

Born September 16, 1995, in Numan Local government of Adamawa State Nigeria, Akashirike is from Ihitteaforukwu Ahiazu Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria. He is also a philanthropist, whose dream is to own a fintech company and give back to his community.

Akashirike’s journey hasn’t been smooth and rosy, and he definitely loved every part of the journey to date. He has failed many times but the spirit of “never give up” pushed him to go further, when he started creating jobs in Ukraine where millions of people believed there are no jobs.

“I created jobs in Ukraine, especially for our brothers from Africa. It has never been easy and I thank God for without God I wouldn’t have come through this far,” he says.

Akashirike is an adventurer and technologist, NFT collector, and a vlogger, he’s the brain behind the Facebook page InDiscov. He also has investments in Real Estate and other sectors.

Known for his exceptional business ideas, problem-solving, and business development skills, Akashirike is building his own cryptocurrency wallet called ‘Paychatik’ and an Exchange ‘Inflowchange.com’.

This new innovation which will be rolled out in days, according to Akashirike is to solve problems in the cryptocurrency markets such as swapping and transaction fees.

At Paychatik, there will be transparency, a crypto transaction platform where users can know verified users before sending out their payments.

“Through Paychatik, I want to make crypto transactions as cheap as I can. Free swapping, know verified wallet before you send, and the ability to chat and pay. There will also be very low sending fees.

“On Paychatik wallet, you will be able to chat before you pay also you can know if the user for the address you want to send payment if they’re verified or not,” Akashirike reveals.

At Inflowchange, Akashirike’s plan is to solve delays in the cryptocurrency to the fiat exchange process.

“I want to make an exchange as fast as I can,” he assures.

“On Inflowchange, when a user wants to sell his cryptocurrency and you send out your crypto to generated address or QR CODE when payment is confirmed on the blockchain network payout will be automatically issued to your wallet and will be processed to your bank account. Is easy and no delays.”

Speaking of future plans, Akashirike is a promising entrepreneur who is an asset to the fintech industry. The chairman of Akashirike Group plans to own a bank in the future and to change the Nigerian banking system.