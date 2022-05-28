The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Obong Akanimo Asuquo Udofia has visited Sen. Godswill Akpabio at his residence in Uyo.

Udofia emerged the winner after polling 1,227 of the vote, beating eight other aspirants in the process.

Udofia also extended a hand of fellowship to other aggrieved members and promised to carry everyone along even as they looked forward to winning Akwa Ibom at the 2023 general elections.

”I want to say that this is the beginning of a revolution. The Akwa Ibom APC has spoken very loud, you have indicated that true change will come to Akwa Ibom State come 2023. You have agreed that we are going to use our great party, the APC to institutionalize the dividends of democracy and it must cascade down to the last ward, to the last corner.

“We are going to build a greater Akwa Ibom State. It is going to be an enormous task but when I look at the resilience of each and every one of you party faithful, I know you are ready to join hands with me and together we are going to make Akwa Ibom a greater and better state.”

He commended the ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio for his efforts at building the party and called for support for his presidential ambition.