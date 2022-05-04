…Says ancestors forced him to ascend throne

By Chancel Sunday

Successor to the throne of Akanigboro, an ancient kingship stool in Mein Clan, has emerged with jubilations at Kpakiama, seat of power of the throne in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting himself to his subjects at the Kpakiama community hall, yesterday, HRM John Aki Court, Akanigboro III, said he had been disturbed by the ancestors to ascend the throne after a very long period of vacancy, stressing that he was hesitant to do so in several instances.

He said: “The Akanigboro Kingship is the original kingship of Mein ancestry with Mein, progenitor of Mein Clan, being the first on the throne, who was addressed as Akanigboro I. When Mein passed on, his son, Akan, ascended the throne, being Akanigboro II.

“When Akan passed on, there was a development that stalled the ascension process of a new king on the throne, which situation lingered for countless decades with the kingdom in disarray without a king. It was as a result of that development that the heir to the throne came to this present location, and which history is known by all Mein descendants.

“Now, when I was growing up, I began to receive messages from the ancestors in my dreams that I’m the chosen one to ascend the Akanigboro stool but I did not heed to the dreams. Then, as time went on, seers started telling me that I’m the chosen one to ascend the throne with different people also telling me that I’m the rightful one.

“With all these I was hesitant until to a point I was disturbed and forced to present issues to my family, then to people of Ogubo-ebede quarters and who today presented me to the entire people of Kpakiama urban community that I’m ready to ascend the throne of Akanigboro”.

However, the leadership and people of Kpakiama urban community received the news with joy and prayers to bring alive the ancient throne of their progenitor, stressing that they would do the needful to ensure the reign of the Akanigboro kingship in its rightful place.

Chairman of Kpakiama urban community, Mr Pele Yeibo, assured the Akanigboro III that the people of the community would always speak one voice in giving total support and work to actualize the reign of the Akanigboro stool.