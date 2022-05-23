In its bid to maintain its place as one of the leading content production companies in Nigeria, AK MEDIA Concept is out again with another beautiful series titled Extra Mile with top-rated casts, crew, and shooting equipment, which has made the new title a desire to all.

According to the executive producer, Miss Yosola Akindeju, she said, “We are here again to entertain people in Nigeria and beyond as we launch a new drama series that will be of great value to all.

“The new masterpiece is a family series that is laced with the entertaining storyline, romance, intrigues, guilt, trust, comic relief, and what have you. It is a basket with varieties, touching all spheres of human lives.”

AK Media Boss in her submission of the synopsis of the series, she added that “Extra Mile is a family drama series about a blended family of Mrs. Emem Ajayi, a divorcee with two children, and Ayo Ajayi, a widower with two children. The duo got married to form a new large family. Conflicts and complications follow as the children of Emem are wildly different in personalities.

Living in harmony with Ayo’s conservative children becomes an issue. Meanwhile, Kelvin who is the ex-husband of Emem is also her Boss in the office, and getting over the divorce becomes another problem while he does all he can to frustrate Emem at work.

Extra mile features notable actors such as Norbert Young, Saidi Balogun, Vivian Anani, Ayo Adesanya , Babaseun Faseru, and a host of others.

The new Content was directed by Tunde Olaoye, a personality with vast experience in the make-believe world.

AK Media concepts Ltd is a content production company whose dexterity in drama series production has spanned for years. To its name, it has the following notable family drama series, amongst are Family ties, Face2Face, Liberty Villa, and many more.