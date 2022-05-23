.

…Thanks Adamu for supporting women

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has dismissed speculations of any political undertones about her visit to the Buhari House national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Monday in Abuja, saying she only went to congratulate the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC.

Mrs Buhari was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen among other functionaries.

In a brief interface with the media, the president’s wife said; “We are here to congratulate the party chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women. They should not be forgotten”.

Mrs Tallen also spoke in the same vein, saying; “The First Lady is here with her team to congratulate the National Chairman for the opportunity God has given him to the party and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally not to forget women because women’s world is critical in all elective position”.

Other visitors to the national secretariat on Monday were the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and a former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje who came separately.

While both men did not entertain media inquiries, it was gathered that Goje’s visit was in connection with speculations that he might have dumped the ruling party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP due to his altercation with Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

Indications that Goje had dumped the APC emerged on Monday following pictures of ballot papers used for the PDP senatorial primary election in Gombe state which reportedly bore his name.

The former governor was recently screened by the APC for one of its senatorial tickets in Gombe state.

