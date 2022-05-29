By Bose Adelaja

She retired on 1st November, 2000 as a Head Teacher with Morogbo Primary School, Agbara, Lagos State, having served meritoriously for a period of 30 years, with Lagos State Ministry of Education.

According to Mrs Abidoye Gladys Wuraola, living was promising for some period until 2018, when she was struck with stroke and since then, the situation changed.

The 82 years old retiree is now appealing to Lagos State Pension Board to pay her the sum of N1, 940,854, being her unpaid pension arrears since the year 2008.

The grandmother who is currently battling with stroke said she has exhausted all her earnings to treat herself unfortunately her situation still requires medical attention, a reason she is demanding for the pension arrears to seek further treatment.

Due to her health condition, the resident of Eso Street, Aradagun, Badagry, was not audible to narrate what suddenly led to her public outcry but Vanguard was able to apply professionalism to get some details.

She said due to paucity of fund, she has voluntarily discharged herself from the hospital and resolved to fate to avoid pilling up of debts.

Before she was struck with stroke, she had visited both her employers and Lagos State Pension Board severally in pursuit of the arrears but the efforts seem fruitless.

In an emotional laden voice, she said,

‘’I retired in November 2000 as Head Teacher Special with Lagos State Ministry of Education and all were well until 2018 when stroke came calling.

‘’Help me appeal to Lagos State Government and Lagos State Pension Board to pay up my arrears while I am still alive.

‘’I have received my gratuity and first pension payment since July 2004 after which pension arrears were paid to my colleagues that retired same period with me but mine has been withheld till date.

‘’I made several attempts to get my arrears but, all attempts were fruitless. I have written several letters and all were acknowledged by the Board Secretary, yet nothing was done.

‘’The pension arrears were calculated and approved by the pension board auditor in Year 2008 (she showed Vanguard some evidences) but were not paid for several years.

‘’None of my letters was replied since then until late last year when my son and my lawyer lodged a complaint about reduction in my monthly pension from Forty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighteen Naira (N46,818.05) to Thirty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty Eight Naira, Seventy Four kobo (N30,958.74).

’The Executive Director, Lagos State Pensions Board, Mrs Alao Adeteju told me that I have been overpaid; therefore the unpaid pension has been deducted from the excesses I had received.

‘’I therefore appeal to the state government to please come to my rescue before I die, because I am ageing, heloless and unhealthy.

‘’In 31st December, 2009, my bank account was credited with the sum of Two Million, Two Hundred and Fifty One Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N2, 251,520) but was also debited same day without my consent.

‘’ I suspect a foul play; it seems someone has corned my 48 Months pension arrears, and they are just trying to cover this up.’’ She said.

Efforts to get the state government’s side of the story were unsuccessful as different spokespersons from Lagos State Pension Commission, Local Government Pension Board and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board were contacted by this reporter but none could proffer solution to Mrs Abidoye’s claims.

However, Mrs Tokunbo Ekon of Lagos State Pension Commission was able to shed more light that Mrs Abidoye belongs to the old scheme under the Local Government Pension Board while the state pension commission deals with the new scheme of contributory pension which started in April 2007.

This story was delayed in order to hear the government’s side unfortunately none of the perssonnel contacted could proffer solution.

It is sad that Mrs Abidoye Gladys Wuraola passed on some days ago.

Her son, broke the news about his mother’s death to Vanguard.

He appealed to Lagos State government to look into the matter.