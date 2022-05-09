Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation presents opportunity for real change, says Obasanjo

Seated(from left) — Dr Herbert Wigwe, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Dr Dere Awosika; Standing: Professor Attahiru Jega, Dr Omobola Johnson, Mr A. B. Mahmoud, Mrs Yemisi Ayeni, Mr Ernest Ebi, Mrs Fola Laoye, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, Professor Enase Okonedo and Dr Uzodinma Iweala, at the meeting.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation provides an opportunity to work for effective change for the benefit of the nation.

Obasanjo said this during his opening remarks as Chairman of the Leadership Council of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation at the Council’s inaugural meeting.

“This group is made up entirely of high achievers and I can say, without reservation, that I have never before been called to chair a group of this calibre.

“Such a gathering of people who have a track record of getting things done is a challenge because expectations will be high about the results that we produce.

“It presents an opportunity for us to work collectively to effect real change that will benefit our nation,” he said at the maiden meeting.

The meeting marked the dissolution of the former Advisory Panel of the Africa Initiative of Governance, which had been in place since 2017.

Members of the Leadership Council, besides Obasanjo, are Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, Chair editorial board of ThisDay Newspapers; Dr. Akudo Anyanwu, Vice President, Texas Biomedical Research Institute; Dr Dere Awosika, former Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Access Bank Plc; Mrs Yemisi Ayeni, former Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator.

Others are Mr Ernest Ebi, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Dr Uzodinma Iweala, award winning author and CEO Africa Centre New York; Professor Attahiru Jega, Emeritus Professor and former Chairman INEC; Dr Omobola Johnson, former Minister of Communication Technology and Senior Partner TLcom Capital; Mr Tunde Kehinde, Founder/ CEO Lidya.

Mrs Fola Laoye, Founder/CEO Iwosan Investments Ltd; Mr Abubakar Mahmoud(SAN), Chairman, NGX Exchange and Partner Dikko and Mahmoud; Dr Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist & Partner PWC; Mr Ken Offori-Atta, Ghanaian Minister for Finance and Economic Planning; Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice-Chancellor Pan Atlantic University; Dr Zainab Usman, Director, Carnegie Endownment for International Peace Washington, and Dr Jeya Wilson, former Chair, Independent Oversight Committee, World Health Organisation, WHO, are also members of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s Leadership Council.

In his speech at the semimal meeting, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Foundation, expressed appreciation to members.

His words: “I thank the members of the Leadership Council for agreeing to serve and for their commitment to improving the country’s public sector.

“Our theory of change is that an efficient and effective public sector will lead to a better Nigeria, with better socio-economic outcomes for all citizens.

“We are, therefore, committed to working with the civil service, supporting its reform efforts with funding and technical assistance, and building the capacity of the public sector workforce.

“We also seek to achieve improved access to quality primary healthcare.”

Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede and Dr Herbert Wigwe, Executive Vice- Chair and Trustee of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, respectively, were also present.

The high point of the meeting was a private lunch with the Founders, Publishers and Chairpersons of Leading Media organisations.

At the lunch were Ms Kadaria Ahmed of RadioNow 95.3FM, Mr Frank Aigbogun of Business Day, Mr. Sam Amuka of Vanguard Media, Mrs Angela Emuwa of Punch Newspaper, Mrs Maiden Ibru and Mr Toke Ibru of Guardian Media, Mr John Momoh of Channels TV and Ms Ijeoma Nwaogwugwu of Arise News/This Day.