By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state High Court sitting in Uyo has consented to the terms of settlement in the case of alleged abuse and molestation of a junior student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Don-Davies Archibong by two senior students and some teachers.

The judgement was delivered yesterday by the trial judge, Justice Ntong Ntong.

Ntong held that consent judgment which provisions and terms were settled by parties, with due effects given to it by the Court.

The Court held that “a consent judgement is final and cannot be set aside by the Court, which gave the judgment.”

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barr C.N. Nweke Jnr, told the Court that ‘all the parties have reconciled for the sake of God and the welfare of the plaintiff, who is a minor.”

Also, Counsel to the defendant, Taiwo Kupolati (SAN) who described Justice Ntong as an advocate of peace, and love, thanked him for his concern for the welfare of the child involved in the matter by ensuring that all parties came together to resolve the sensitive issue.

” And Parties have settled amicably and have signed the terms of settlement dated March 21, 2022. By the terms of the settlment, the criminal charge which was before Justice Bassey Nkanang of Uyo High Court, was struck out.”, Kupolati stressed.

Similarly, one of the defendants, Mrs Ndidi Solomon, thanked God for using Justice Ntong to bring the case to a joyful end.

On his party, a member of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Nicholas Ekarika expressed satifaction over the resolution of the matter, saying that all the parties were grateful to God for His intervention.