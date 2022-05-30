Africa’s leading fashion and creative industry promotion company, Legendary Gold Limited in partnership with the African Union and Africa Business Council have unveiled an innovative e-commerce online platform ‘Agogo Africa.’ This is after about three decades of promoting African garment, textile and fashion entrepreneurs all over the world.

Their efforts in promoting African fashion over the years contributed immensely to the acceptance and patronage African fashion enjoys globally today.

Agogo Africa connects African fashion, textile, garment and all fashion value chain to local and international market for patronage. It is a portal dedicated to displaying African designer’s products, fashion accessories, beauty and lifestyle products.

As part of the MOU, the platform will be officially launched by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the 31st of May, 2022 in Export House, Abuja. This will be the first of series of launches expected to hold across Africa.

Each launch will be an opportunity to onboard the best of fashion creatives from the host country. Holding to the partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, the Nigerian vendors onboarding on Agogo Africa are assured of the support of NEPC with various incentives that will enable them attain their full export potentials.

Other countries already lined up to launch Agogo Africa after Nigeria includes Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Zambia, Mali, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Benin, Tanzania, Togo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Rwanda, Ghana and others.

With a listing of manufacturing hubs and garment factories across the continent, designers can conveniently link up and produce high quality made-in-Africa fashion goods from anywhere across Africa. The platform will also give vendors on the platform the opportunity of taking advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Agogo Africa just went live and fashion entrepreneurs, vendors in all fashion value chains and others in the creative space from all over Africa have started onboarding their products on the platform.

DHL is the logistics partner of Agogo Africa. To this end, vendors selling through the platform get whooping discountd on shipments worldwide.