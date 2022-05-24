By Etop Ekanem

The Deputy Leader, Ughelli North Local Government Legislative Arm, Onos Agofure, has emerged candidate of Delta State House of Assembly to represent Ughelli North Constituency ll, under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He commended all the ad-hoc delegates and others for the confidence repose on him to fly the flag of the party and promised to run an open door policy, adding that he will never disappoint them for the confidence repose on him to represent them at the state House of Assembly.

Speaking to newsmen on his victory at the party primary, Agofure said he will consolidate on the achievements recorded by the past and present representatives, appealing to all his co-contestants to join hands with him so that together they can offer the area quality representation.

He said: “As a two-time councillor, l have in the past years embarked on rehabilitations and commissioning of Agbarho entrance, market road, renovation of public schools at Oguname, Ohrerhe and Orhokpokpo communities, provision of food and relief materials during the COVID-19 pandemic to constituents.

“Provision of borehole water at Ohrerhe community, rehabilitation and contribution of Ohrerhe and Oguname community town halls, furnished with industrial fans, tables and chairs. provision of cash grant to small scale traders at Orhokpokpo, Uvwiamughe and Ohrerhe communities and others too numerous to mention.

“I promise to take Ughelli North Constituency II to the pathway of growth, Infrastructures and Human Capital development, hence l want to appeal to all Ughelli North constituency II for their massive votes, supports and prayers to succeed as member Delta State House of Assembly during the general elections come 2023.”