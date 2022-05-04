The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has again goofed after a heavy downpour greeted major cities in Nigeria despite NiMet predicting sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Wednesday with patches of clouds over the Northern region.

It further predicted prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Southern Taraba and Southern Adamawa.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Southern Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Southern Borno, Southern Kano, Southern Kastina and Gombe state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The North-central region should be mostly cloudy in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Kogi.

“ Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Nasarawa state during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

According to it, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom State in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

NiMet forecast sunny skies on Thursday with patches of clouds over the northern region in the morning hours.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Jigawa states in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Northcentral region should be predominately cloudy in the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the Northern region on Friday with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Kano and Gombe states in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted the Northcentral region to be mostly cloudy in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger state.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states during the afternoon and evening hours. It anticipated a Cloudy atmosphere over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Potential impact: For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong and squally winds are likely. To reduce incidences of erosion, gutters and waterways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure the free flow of water.

“ Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, “ it said.

