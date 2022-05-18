By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has issued a notice of minor review of the Muti Year Taritf Order (MYTO).

The notice came two weeks after the Commission unveiled the new rates for electricity tariff which it effected on February 1, 2022.

Checks by Vanguard on grid generation showed that as at 4pm yesterday, 20 plants were generating 3,378 Megawatts despite the fact that the tariff increase was benchmarked on improved performance by the operators.

NERC in the notice signed by its Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba posted on its official website explained that the review will not necessarily lead to tariff increase.

It stated: “Pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), the Nigerian Electriciy Rogulatory Commission adopted the Muti- Year Taritf Order (MYTO) Methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for determination of licensees revenue requrements and review of electricity tariffs in Nigeria. The methodology provides for Minor Reviews (every 6 months), Major Reviews (every 5 years) and Extraordinary Reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed significantly from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is required urgently to maintain the viabilty of the electricity industry.

“We wish to clarify that such reviews do not automatically translate to an increase in tariffs. Indeed where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeds the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-user may be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under MYTO2022.

“In compliance with EPSRA and other relevant industry rules, this notice is issued to inform the general pubic and industry stakeholders of the Commission’s intention to commence the processes for the July 2022 Minor Review of MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribubion of the available generation capacity in compliance wth extant rules”.