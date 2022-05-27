Late arrival of electoral committee members and materials has again, delayed conduct of APC House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house of assembly primaries had earlier been scheduled for Thursday, May 26 but due to late arrival of electoral materials, it was shifted to Friday, May 27.

However, the primaries, which was billed to start at 10 a.m., was yet to hold in many venues across Lagos due to late arrival of electoral officers and materials.

NAN reports that at Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, INEC officials, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, and NSCDC were on ground.

However, no party official, aspirant, delegate, or member was seen as at 11.06 a.m.

At Surulere Constituency I, officials of INEC were yet to arrive.

The Police and the NSCDC were, however, on ground, and party delegates and members were all seated as at 11:18 a.m. at the Akerele HealthCare Centre venue.

The situation was no different at Mende Town Hall, Maryland Constituency 1, as at 11.18 a.m., no party official, aspirant, DSS or INEC officials were on ground.

There was only one delegate and one Police officer at the venue.

NAN reports further that as at 11:00 a.m. in Nasaru Deen Primary School, Mushin Constituency 01, there were no aspirants, INEC official, electoral officer or delegate on ground.

However, there were security officials on ground to maintain orderliness.

At the New City Primary School venue for the Mushin Constituency 02 election, there were no INEC official, returning official, aspirants or security personnel on ground yet as at 11:46 a.m. when this report was filed.

Some party leaders, few delegates and security personnel were at the Ifako-Ijaiye local government area secretariat, venue of the primaries for Ifako-Ijaiye state Constituency 1.

NAN correspondent reports that at the Ikotun-Igando LGA, the venue for the APC primaries for Alimosho Constituency 2, there were no aspirants on ground.

However, party leaders and delegates were around, awaiting the INEC officials as at 11:53 a.m., security personnel were also on ground.

In Somolu Constituency 2, there was no sign of election and INEC, electoral officers and ad-hoc delegates were not on ground.

However, the Council Manager assured NAN that the election would take place as scheduled.

The entrance to the Bariga Local Council Development Area where the election was scheduled to hold had been locked to prevent hoodlums from invading the place.

The situation was the same at Badagry Constituency 1, St. Peters Anglican Primary venue for Ikeja Constituency 1, and at Oluwaleyimu Youths Sports Centre, venue of the Ikeja Constituency 2 primaries. (NAN)