By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday dismissed the alleged killing of an Army couple allegedly attending their wedding in Imo State, describing not clear, questionable and a smokescreen by the military to invade Imo State in order to kill innocent people.

The pro-Biafra group said that it has conducted an investigation and has come to the conclusion that no Igbo family has lost any soldiers in recent time in any part of South East, wondering how the Army came about the alleged killing of the soldier couple.

IPOB described the reported killing of the soldier as one lacking many unresolved questions including the name of the place they were killed, the day they were killed and whether they were travelling in a private vehicle and whether they were travelling to and how their killers got the information of their movement statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary entitled, “Killing of Army couple is a smokescreen by the military to invade Igbo land”, regretted that the media has not taken time to ask some pertinent questions on the alleged beheading of the soldiers, but only bought the alleged lies from military particularly the Army hook line and sinker, because it was alleged to have happened in Igbo land, but with no particular town in Imo State.

IPOB statement read.. “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has come to the knowledge of the military plans to invade Igbo land in the name of looking for the criminals and hoodlums who allegedly murdered the newly-married Army couple in Imo State.

“We want the soldiers to be mindful and apply professionalism in their duties because the world is watching them. IPOB is a peaceful movement and is not responsible for the wicked murder of the said couple if it actually happens, even though we know the plan behind the alleged murder of the soldier couple.

“We are aware that soldiers are setting up the ground to Invade Igbo Land and massacre innocent people, why? The news about the killing of the soldier couple is not clear to the public. It is questionable. And we still don’t know why people are not asking questions like: how did the killers manage to spot this soldier among many commuters.

“Were they in their private car or public vehicle when they were caught and kị́lled by these criminals? Where exactly were they killed or murdered? Why is it that the report didn’t answer these questions?

“Why did the report just say on their way to Imo State? Where particularly in Imo State did this heinous crime occur? Were they in uniform or mufty dress? Does it mean that media houses cannot afford to ask these probing questions?

“The Nigeria Army must be lying and should stop any further plan to commit genocide in the Eastern region. Enemies of Biafra freedom and IPOB are jumping up and down accusing IPOB without proper investigations.

“We are raising this alarm to alert the general public to disregard the accusations against IPOB or ESN operatives about these young officers who were allegedly murdered in cold blood

“We want to ask if someone that has been retired from the military wears military uniforms while travelling? We also want to ask why the alleged murdered couple were in the military uniform while travelling for their traditional marriage and why nobody accompanied them and why nobody has come out to say they witnessed the alleged incident and the location it happened.

“Can a reasonable soldier still move towards Imo state wearing his or her military uniform with the crimes Army and Ebubeagu militia including recruited hoodlums are committing in Orlu zone now?

“How come the killers were too fast to put a call through to the alleged family or friend and post it online immediately? We want to know the point they are trying to prove.

IPOB is not responsible for every killing going on in the South Eastern States, but some evil politicians sponsoring cultists, hoodlums and the Nigerian government and its security agencies supported them to carry on and repeatedly link IPOB because they want to demonize agitators. We will soon expose the names of those behind the killings in the South East region.

“The real motive behind linking IPOB with this barbarity, that never happened is to use it as an excuse to kill more innocent Biafrans. But God will judge the masterminds. The way and manner of the atrocity were said to have happened looked like the signature tune of FULANI terrorists, known for killing and beheading the people.

“This is not the first time soldiers are said to have been beheaded in South East, last year ug was said to have happened in Orsumoughu in Anambra State which later came out to be fake news, now they have come again with similar beheading in Imo State, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi, will soon take their share of the fake beheading of soldiers very soon. The military should stop this their macabre dance, is not clicking.

“No reasonable Igbo or Biafran will make a video of his rape action and beheading of an innocent fellow. It sounds very strange. Those behind the wickedness just want to demonize Igbos, IPOB, yet the real mass murderers in the North kill and main with impunity without the Army rushing to the press. It’s unfortunate many people are not asking the right questions.

“We also want to ask how it is possible for IPOB to go after a soldier, kill him or her and make a video, saying they did it on video and mentioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name, when they are aware that same Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is facing charges and will not like killing innocent citizens.

“We keep wondering if the people or soldiers who did that video think and also the people who believe the video think that IPOB and ESN members are daft like them. Even if you don’t like IPOB, I still know you can still see and reason properly.

“We have seen Boko Haram kị́ll soldiers and claim responsibility. No terrorists in the world deny their actions. In all the soldiers killed by Boko Haram, the Nigerian military has never mentioned their tribe. So why did the Nigerian military mention the tribe of the slain soldiers? Could it be that it was planned just to achieve one thing? Demonize IPOB or Igbos, and give room for the massacre of Igbo youths elsewhere in Nigeria?

“We are, therefore, calling the international community, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and all diplomatic missions and Embassies in Nigeria to take note and prevail on Nigeria Government and its security agencies especially the army and other security agencies to stop their plans to invade Igbo land because we are hated in Nigeria.”

