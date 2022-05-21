By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Unknown gunmen, Saturday stormed Umudiji Umuohama Village, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, abducted a Special Adviser to the former Chairman of Nnewi South Council Area, Hon. Uzozie Chukwujekwu.

The rampaging gunmen were said to have invaded the compound of the victim at 12 midnight and abducted him after shooting his son in the stomach.

A member of the community who spoke with Sunday Vanguard, but pleaded anonymity, said that the gunmen were said to have enraged against Hon Chukwujekwu, following his alleged refusal to willingly open the gate of his compound for them, until they forced their way into the family compound.

The only son of the victim who was said to be fatally wounded by the gunmen was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

As at the time of filling this report, Chukwujekwu’s whereabout is yet to be ascertained as his abductors are yet to communicate his family or relations.

Meanwhile, members of St Andrew’s Church, Umuohama Ukpor, have organised special prayers for the quick release of the victim and the recovery of his only son.

Attempt to get the police angle of the report did not yield any positive result as the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Anambra State command Ikenga Tochukwu, could not be reached at the time of filling this report.