By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The ongoing Arise Women free Covid-19 vaccination exercise for those who are yet to be vaccinated is set to continue in Lagos.

The exercise, mainly for those that already took the first dose weeks back, will also be open to those seeking to take the first dose.

According to the information made available by the organisers, the vaccination exercise slated for Tuesday, May 24, will be held at the Incubator, Arise Vaccination Clinic, City Of David Church in Victoria Island.

Varieties of effective vaccines from Astrazeneca to Moderna and Pfizer are already in place along with booster shots for subscribers in a very serene environment.

Arise Women has been involved in preventing and eradicating the deadly virus since it broke out a couple of years back, providing succour to the most vulnerable in society. The free vaccination is an initiative aimed at enhancing the efforts of the government in addressing the shortfall in the designation of locations for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has ravaged the world for almost two years.

As usual, free meals will be served to all subscribers.