Weeks after the first Grammy’s nomination experience for Made Kuti, the grandson of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has decided to return to his father, Femi Kuti’s Afrikan Shrine for a ‘Father & Son’ experience.

Shortly after the father and son’s Legacy+ album made it to Grammy, Made had embarked on a tour outside the shores of Nigeria with Femi Kuti and his Positive Force band. However, both father and son are currently gearing up for a joint concert tagged ‘Father & Son: The Experience,’ and organised by FK Management.

“It has become a usual feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine.

This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy Nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat,” Funke Kuti, CEO FK Management said in a brief chat with Potpourri.

Kuti was quick to reveal that the concert is scheduled to hold at the new Afrikan Shrine on June 5, 2022, adding that The Father and Son concert will be heralding the opening activities for the commencement of 2022 Felabration.