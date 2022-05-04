Ahead of their participation at the 21st edition of the Annual Nigerian International Book Fair, holding from May 12 to 14, 2022, the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL; Premium Times Books, PT Books, and the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP, are presenting copies of the book: ‘Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices’ to political aspirants, public libraries and book clubs across the country.

The book, which was produced to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, is a compendium of essays by 60 young Nigerians, edited by Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, and published by PT Books.

According to Onumah: “The essays are analytical, insightful, pragmatic and offer solutions to ‘the trouble with Nigeria’. We hope that they will inspire a new generation of Nigerians on what the country needs to do to fulfil the promise and hope of independence.”

Onumah said the three organisations involved in the project were using the opportunity to donate books to aspiring presidential candidates and other contestants, book clubs, media organisations and public libraries in the country, to increase political literacy and awareness of issues affecting the country.

“We hope that this action would encourage greater and more robust discussions on the future of the nation at such a critical time,” Onumah noted.

The CEO of Premium Times, the parent company of PT Books, Dapo Olorunyomi, said the gesture was to help stimulate national conversation and give young Nigerians the opportunity to raise important questions about the direction the country is headed and interrogate the people seeking to govern in the next political dispensation. Three copies of the book will be donated to each of the presidential aspirants in all the registered political parties. Copies will also be made available to media houses.