*…mull debt management legislation

*…increased budgetary allocations to mitigate food insecurity

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments have called for stiffer penalties against unconstitutional overthrow of governments on the continent of Africa.

They also called for total debt cancellation for African countries.

The calls were part of the communiqué issued at the end of the first Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (COSAP), themed: ‘Strengthening Legislative Leadership for Africa’s Development’, held in Abuja.

The communiqué read in parts: “There has been an increase in unconstitutional overthrow of democratic governments.

“Although most African countries do not support the unconstitutional overthrow of governments, there has been little decisive action to curtail this. Condemning coups without corresponding action achieves little.

“This problem requires collective agreement and bold action to deter coup d’états across the continent, which are a clear and present danger to our fragile democracy and further therefore, our development.

“There is unnecessary and unhealthy reliance by African countries on external financial institutions and donors for financing projects and programmes.

“There is a need for locally accessible financing and capacity building of local and indigenous entities.

“Relatedly, in some countries, the legislature has increasingly come to be seen as a lesser arm of government that is subservient to the Executive. This has affected the strength of the legislature and its ability to carry out its oversight activities.

“It has also led to a lack of synergy, collaboration, and information sharing between the Legislative and Executive arms of government in budget planning, development, execution, and implementation. This needs to be addressed for good governance, transparency and sustainable peace and development in our countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the vulnerability of African countries to shocks and external factors that have threatened their financial stability, health system functionality, infrastructure development, and created governance failures.

“It was also noted that Africa currently lacks the productive capacity to meet its food demands and is dependent on imports for major agricultural commodities. This exposes the continent to global shocks, as evidenced by the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict and its effect on Africa’s food security.

“A continent that cannot feed itself cannot lead itself. For Africa to lead in the 21st century, first it must learn to cater to its own needs, and legislative interventions should foster this.

“The average debt-to-GDP ratio on the continent is extremely high and still rising. Revenue-to-GDP ratio is on the decline impacting on revenue-to-debt ratio.

“Following the impact of COVID-19 on government revenues, most African countries lack sufficient liquidity to service debts and are therefore at high risk of debt distress. Tackling this must be prioritized by African Speakers and Heads of Parliament.

“The pandemic has caused major disruptions, causing public health and economic challenges, food insecurity, and lack of access to drugs. According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), It is estimated that Sub Saharan Africa needs $ 286 bn over the next 5 years to fight the pandemic and accelerate economic growth.

“Relatedly, the pandemic led to the loss of an estimated 30 million jobs and the pushing of 26-36 million persons into extreme poverty, thereby aggravating Africa’s fiscal challenges. Parliamentary action is required to build economic resilience against future disruptions.

Gender Exclusion in Budget and Policy Planning: COVID-19 had a far more significant impact on women across the continent, both at formal and informal levels, with job losses for several in the informal sector.

This exposed the overwhelming gaps in general governance systems and national budgets that are not gender-inclusive and leave women and other marginalised groups vulnerable at times of crises. Concrete legislative interventions must be put in place to foster gender inclusiveness across the continent.

In his closing remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and convener of the conference, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila decried the huge debt profile of Africa continue.

According to him, it was stifling growth and development of the continent.

He assured that the resolution of the conference will be fully implemented by way of legislations to give the continent to aid the growth of the continent.