By Prince Okafor

The United Nations Global Compact Network, UNGCN, is currently working to secure the commitment of Nigeria’s private sector leaders to the implementation of the Africa Strategy.

The group disclosed this during a CEOs Breakfast Roundtable in Lagos, with CEOs of member and non-member organizations, selected bureaucrats and politicians representing Lagos State, representatives of selected UN Agencies, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and the media.

The Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the group, Ms Sanda Ojiambo, stated that African leaders needed to deal with the root causes of the challenges of the continent especially as it concerned business development.

Ojiambo who was represented by Flora Mutahi, a board member of the group, said that African leaders needed to deal with the root causes of the challenges of the continent especially as it concerned business development.

She said that the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy (2021-2023) was aimed at galvanising large and small businesses across Africa.

“The UN Global Compact is working to secure the commitment of Nigeria’s private sector leaders to the implementation of Africa’s strategy.

“It will also provide a platform for participants to strengthen partnerships, develop opportunities for collaboration and advance their commitments,” she said.

Ojiambo said that a discussion panel with the theme: “The Private Sector: The exigency of its collaboration to the sustainability of Africa,” was held.

The group is one of the 71 local networks of the UN Global Compact.

It is guided by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it supports companies and stakeholders in understanding what responsible business means within a global and local context.

The network also provides guidance to translate sustainability commitments into action.

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria stimulates and facilitates the creation of local connections and serves as a catalyst to companies and stakeholders in achieving Agenda 2030.

In her remarks to guests at the event, Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and Chair, African Regional Network Council- United Nations Global Compact, said that the essence of the Breakfast Roundtable was to get CEOs to buy into the United Nations Global Compact’s Africa Strategy and take up responsible business practices, saying that there is a need for urgent action to drive inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth in Africa.

“The United Nations Global Compact is working to secure the commitment of Nigeria’s private sector leaders to the implementation of the Africa Strategy.

“It will also provide a platform for participants to strengthen partnerships, develop opportunities for collaboration, and advance their commitments to the Ten Principles,” she said.

On his part, the Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, noted that the population of Nigeria at an estimated 219 million today and a projection of 400million by 2050, which will make Nigeria the third most populous country (behind India and China), will give rise to new opportunities for our businesses but it also creates a fresh set of social, economic, and environmental challenges.

He said: “It goes without saying that the problems created by rapid population growth are among the most critical challenges of our time. At the same time, however, they also represent one of the greatest opportunities – and responsibilities – for the private sector. “Our businesses are uniquely positioned to shape the social, economic, and environmental future of Nigeria. The real challenge of sustainable innovation is one we cannot dismiss as it is the engine room of commerce, industry, and development in any nation. We must facilitate brilliant sustainable solutions and integrate them into the very fabric of our lives and businesses.

“The problems of gender inequality, lack of decent work, slow economic growth, prevalent environmental challenges, and the need for peace, justice and strong institutions cannot be overemphasised, All of these mentioned are the SDG Focus Areas of The Africa Strategy. The last SDG Focus Area of The Africa Strategy is the Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

I did not count this as a problem because I am confident that partnerships amongst us is good for the nation. A significant amount of progress has been made in recent years. The United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria brings together some of Nigeria’s top corporate leaders and industry masterminds.

“Together, we must integrate sustainability into the core of our operations at a faster and larger scale, partner in making meaningful, quantifiable progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and conceive relevant and scalable solutions which will enhance the progress of development in the country.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has affected many families. The damaging effect was felt worldwide, reducing economic stability and employment levels, and increasing poverty. Without a doubt, this has had a spill-over effect in Nigeria as well. For this reason, I believe that the need to commit to the Africa Strategy and domesticate it, is of utmost importance so that we can accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This burden is not just only for the government, the United Nations, the United Nations Global Compact, or private sector but for all Nigerian citizens. All hands must be on deck, we will not leave anyone behind.”