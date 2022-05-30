.Hands-over keys, documents to fresh owners

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has provided additional number of 4,896 decent homes to beneficiaries of it’s various housing schemes across the state.

It therefore, urged beneficiaries to make determined efforts to keep the government-owned property well preserved and properly maintained.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the charge on Monday, in Alausa, Ikeja, while handing over keys and title documents to new homeowners at the Babatunde Olushola Benson Estate, Ibeshe, and LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase I Estate area of the state.

According to Akinderu-Fatai: “It is important to be mindful of the need to keep the various homes and the Estate in good condition to fully achieve the goal of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”

He noted that the estates have been provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as: good roads, drainages, water and sewage treatment plants to make life easier and convenient for all the new residents in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“These facilities compare well with others in civilized parts of the world and are to make the dream of decent living come alive for Lagosians as pledged by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu”, Akinderu-Faitai stated.

While noting that the facilities can only be sustained with adequate maintenance, he said that the state government has appointed qualified organisations that will serve as facility managers for the estates.

“It is now the responsibility of the new residents to cooperate with appointed government facility managers to keep the estates in workable condition and enhance the value of the residents’ investment in their new homes,” he stated.

Akinderu-Fatai added that the cost of the homes has been greatly subsidised in line with the avowed commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to provide decent, homes that are within the reach of all and sundry.

The commissioner said with the delivery of Ibeshe and Sangotedo Phase I Estates, an additional number of 4,896 residents have been provided with decent homes based on the premise that each home in the two estates will accommodate at least four people.

He stressed that the state government would not relent in its efforts as additional 660 homes are ready for allocation at the State Government housing scheme in Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, just as finishing is ongoing at Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada as well as in Sangotedo Phase II, LagosHoms Egan Igando, Ita Marun Epe and Ajara.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, urged the new homeowners to live in peace with one another, pointing out that the State has not appointed any real estate agent or organisation to act on its behalf, as such residents seeking new homes should be wary of fraudsters and impersonators.

Akewusola also implored applicants who are yet to receive allocation letters on the two estates to apply for a change of scheme to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing.