AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President of the African Development Bank ,AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, may have joined the contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



This is because a coalition of 28 groups, consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora, One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, raised the N100m fee to purchase the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former agriculture minister.



The coalition is led by the Head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh. The move put paid to weeks of speculations that some APC chieftains were mounting pressure on Adesina to enter the race and that it would be easier to secure presidential approval for his bid.



Meanwhile, the Director General for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organization, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dumped the ruling party.



In a post on his verified Facebook page, Jibrin said he has done his best for the APC and that it was time to move on.

He said he would announce his new party in the next 24 hours.

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin”, he stated.



Although he did not state any reason for leaving the APC, Sunday Vanguard learned that the former federal lawmaker has his eyes set on taking over from Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.



There are speculations within the Kano parry hierarchy that he might be pitching his tent with a former Governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP or the Social Democratic Party SDP.