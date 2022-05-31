By Godfrey Bivbere & Christiana Moneke

Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the President on Public Sector Matters and Secretary, National Action Committee (NAC) on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Francis Anatogu, has stressed that Nigeria can benefit from AfCFTA by focusing on the $10 million export potentials.

Anatogu, who disclosed this in Lagos while presenting the keynote address at the Public Presentation of the 5th Edition of the Logistics and Supply Chain Industry Report, said that Africa imports products worth over a billion dollars annually while Nigerian companies export goods worth $10 million.

He said: “African imports are worth over a billion dollars and Nigerian companies export over 10 million dollars on an annual basis. Despite all the trade finance challenges, infrastructure challenges, and other challenges, there are companies in Nigeria that are already exporting.

“It is an important question on being ready, if you look at the informal side across Africa and Central Africa on an annual basis, we find products from this country.

“There are so many challenges but the point is that these challenges have been there for years. The AfCFTA is a platform to actually start fighting these challenges.”