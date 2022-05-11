By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director of Aeroland Conglomerate, Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland, has clarified reports on the purported confistication of his businesses and properties by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, saying his priorities are intact.

Aeroland, made the clarification on Wednesday, in a statement in reaction to the development

The statement read in part: “We have been inundated with the news making the rounds on the alleged sealing of one of our office outlets in Lagos State, However, it is pertinent to set the records straight in the interest of the general public and our associates.

“Aeroland Conglomerate is a going concern and is not indebted to any financial institution both in Nigeria and abroad.

“Although there was a dispute between Aeroland Travels, Sky Bank Bank and AMCON, the said issue had been submitted for adjudication. ,(FHC/L/CS/2093/18) before the Federal High Court Lagos since 2018 and the case is still pending before the court.

“It is important to state that the issue submitted for adjudication before the court has nothing to do with the operation, the viability or otherwise of Aeroland conglomerate but a dispute as to the accessibility of the sum of N1.77 Billion belonging to Aeroland conglomerate from then Skye Bank (Polaris Bank )

“On the contrary, AMCON pursuant to an Order Exparte (without an inter-party hearing) obtained before another Judge, sealed up a business outlet of one of our offices in Lagos but immediately our lawyers called the attention of AMCON to the infraction, the said OFFICE HAS BEEN UNSEALED.

It is equally important to state that the 14-day max order, issued to call my attention to the vexed issue, was however resolved between my lawyers and AMCON before the expiration of the date.

“As law-abiding citizens, our operations are within the confinement of the law and we will continue to cooperate with every relevant government authority to avoid an unnecessary impasse.

“We have made this press statement to set the records straight and to clear the air against the negativity created by the sensationalism of the matter in the media.

“It is unfortunate to note that the well-orchestrated and heavily financed media persecution of my reputation and business, sponsored by some unscrupulous politicians.”