By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja



As part of effort to bridge existing metering gaps in its franchise area, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and its meter manufacturing partner, MOJEC International have rolled out a scheme to install 100,000 electricity meters monthly for consumers.

The move which is under the Meter Asset Provider regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would see customers provided with meters within 24 hours after paying N63,061.32 for single phase meters and N117,910.69 for three-phase meters that would be refunded to them in the form of energy credit.



Speaking at the roll out of the MAP initiative phase 2 in Abuja, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul, explained that the Mobile MAP scheme is a one-day metering drive designed to actively ensure customers are metered within 24-48 hours.



Ms. Abdul noted that during “the Mobile MAP scheme, the entire MAP process resides in the unit within a specific community to help ensure all unmetered customers in the community are metered within 24 hours”.



She stressed that the Mobile MAP scheme would remove the complexities confronting consumers in getting the meters under the regular MAP process and create a convenient channel for customers to be metered.



She further stated that the scheme would also save the consumers from falling prey to people extorting them in the name of helping them to obtain meters.



Also speaking, Chief Business Officer, AEDC Headquarters, Sani Usman, described the exercise as crucial, especially to the consumers who would now know exactly the amount of electricity being utilised upon having the meters installed.



According to him, the AEDC has set a distribution target of 100,000 meters per month, adding that it will be a continuous exercise until all electricity consumers within the Federal Capital are metered.



In his contribution, Regional Manager, AEDC FCT West, Chris Chime, stressed the importance of the initiative, stating that the AEDC has closed over 62,000 metering gaps across the Kubwa/Suleja/Zuma axis of the FCT.

